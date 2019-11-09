1930-2019
Barbara “Bobby” Inez Pletcher Quigley, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, died the 26th of October, 2019 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. She was 89 years old.
Bobby was one of seven children born to Inez Hurter and George Eli Pletcher in Perryton, Texas on April 4, 1930. Bobby grew up in a farming family, where her father owned and operated the family farm growing corn, wheat and maize, as well as cattle. Her mother was an elementary school teacher in Perryton.
Shortly after high school, Bobby attended St. Mary’s Nursing School in Notre Dame, Indiana. Her older brother, George, was attending Notre Dame Law School, therefore her parents allowed her to move away for school, knowing her brother would be close and have a watchful eye on her. It is during this time that Bobby was introduced to a young man known as “Quig”, who was also a law student at Notre Dame. Quig and George became great friends while attending law school, and it was no coincidence that upon being introduced to George’s little sister, that Quig asked permission to invite Bobby on a date.
Barbara and James “Quig” Sarsfield Quigley were married October 25, 1952. Upon her death, Bobby and Quig would have celebrated almost 70 years of marriage, setting an unprecedented model for the sanctity of marriage, family and faith which they both held in the highest regards.
Bobby was a dedicated mother who took great joy in her children and most of all her 14 grandchildren. She was a voracious reader, avid historian and a seriously competitive pursuant of any crossword she could get her hands on. Bobby was most often found reading Louis L’Amore novels, like her beloved Quig; cooking for her enormous Irish brood and all their friends, or in her sewing room where she spent countless hours creating, mending and putting the final touches on everything from her children’s clothes, her daughter’s wedding dresses and doll clothes for any one of her seven granddaughters.
Bobby is preceded in death by her parents, Inez and George and four siblings: Bernard Anthony Pletcher (Peggy); Judith Eileen Bounds (George Ray); Thomas Clement Pletcher (Emerita) and Mary Margaret “Babe” Leight (Cecile); and one son, Bartholomew “Bart” Quigley (Kristi).
She is survived by two siblings, George Edwin Pletcher (Claudine) of Houston and Daniel Clair Pletcher (Judy) of Frankston, Texas and five children: Joan Therese Newton (Robert); Mary Margaret “Peg” Pulice (Mark); Kathleen Eiland; Patrick Sarsfield Quigley; and Daniel Sarsfield Quigley (Eliza).
The mother of six, Barbara was also the grandmother to fourteen grandchildren: Jeshua Kelley Jenkins Ching (David); Travis Clayton Jenkins; Matthew Ross Houghton (Rebecca); Sarah Kathleen Houghton; Megan Sara Eiland White (Clint); Adam Thomas Eiland (Emily); Peyton Nicole Quigley; Mason McDonald Quigley; Caitlin Eileen Quigley; Sean Patrick Sarsfield Quigley; Ruie Quigley; Cara Elizabeth Quigley; Quinn Kempner Quigley and Kadin Redmond Quigley. She had seven great-grandchildren and was the aunt to 24 nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers are her seven grandsons: Travis Jenkins, Matthew Houghton, Adam Eiland, Mason Quigley, Sean Quigley, Quinn Quigley and Kadin Quigley.
Bobby will be remembered for her quick-witted humor, her famous Sloppy Bobs (in no comparison to a Sloppy Joe), her devotion to her family, her faith and to the love of her life, Quig.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Jamaica Beach, Galveston, TX, with Father Stephen Payne and Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels of Galveston, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77551, The School of Nursing at UTMB in Galveston, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, Texas 77555, or the charity of your choice.
