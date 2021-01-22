LAKE JACKSON — Carolyn Holmes Allbritton Garrison, 91, formerly of Texas City, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Carriage Inn Assisted Living Facility in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior from 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association
