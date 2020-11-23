MANVEL — Wendell Dean Youngdoff, age 92 of Manvel, Texas formerly of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence. Wendell was born November 13, 1928 in Topeka, Kansas and was a resident of Manvel for the last 7 years. He worked as an operator for the Monsanto Chemical Company in Texas City for over 30 years. Wendell was an original member of the American Paint Horse Association and was longtime volunteer for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Nelson and Anna Josephine Youngdoff; step son, Scott Thompson, sister, Jeanette Wanamaker; brothers, Ted Youngdoff and Gill Youngdoff.
Wendell is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Norma Youngdoff; daughter, Colleen Castro; step children, Bobby Thompson and wife Charlene, Karon Winwood and husband Howard, Keith Thompson; brother, Larry Youngdoff and wife Judy; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A Family Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Stark officiating.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
