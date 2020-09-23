Phillip Allen Shepeard, 65, of Santa Fe passed away on September 4, 2020. Phillip was born in Oregon on August 24, 1955 to Russell John Shepeard and Kathryn Caroline Walport.
Phillip spent many years working as a mechanic and had a knack for all things automotive. He was also a skilled handyman, seemingly able to fix or build anything. Further, Phillip enjoyed playing the drums, had a life-long passion for bodybuilding, and could often be found in his home gym.
Phillip is survived by: siblings Linda, Ralph and Katie; children John Shepeard and Roseanna McLaren (Tommy); and grandchildren Caleb, Lilliana, James, Murphy, and Aiden. Phillip was predeceased by: his parents; his brother, John; and Muta, his partner of 25 years.
