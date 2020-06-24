Michael “Mike” Terraso passed away from this life on earth to go be with our Lord on June 18, 2020 at the age of 95. He was lifetime resident of Hitchcock/Bayou Vista.

Mike was a barber and owner of Cedar Barber Shop in La Marque for 54 years. He was a veteran WWII serving in the US Navy during the Pacific Campaign and participated in the invasion of Okinawa. He was a lifelong member of VFW 5400, Knight of Columbus, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was the recipient of the Rotary Club’s Vocational Service Award. Mike was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge serving as Exalted Ruler in the La Marque lodge.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Dorothy Terraso. Also, his brothers and sisters and their spouses: Frances and Louis Delesandri, Annie and Victor Matranga, Andrew “Babe” and Ethel Terrasso, Pete and Mary Terrasso, Charlie Terrasso, and Nick Terrasso.

Mike is survived by his daughter and her family, Mikki, Steve, and Steven Mikael Streater; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Mike will be greatly missed by so many in the community and the family asks all to pray for his soul.

May He Rest In Everlasting Peace in The Loving Arms Of JESUS CHRIST

DO TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS THERE WILL BE NO FUNERAL SERVICES.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription