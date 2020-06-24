Michael “Mike” Terraso passed away from this life on earth to go be with our Lord on June 18, 2020 at the age of 95. He was lifetime resident of Hitchcock/Bayou Vista.
Mike was a barber and owner of Cedar Barber Shop in La Marque for 54 years. He was a veteran WWII serving in the US Navy during the Pacific Campaign and participated in the invasion of Okinawa. He was a lifelong member of VFW 5400, Knight of Columbus, and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He was the recipient of the Rotary Club’s Vocational Service Award. Mike was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge serving as Exalted Ruler in the La Marque lodge.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Dorothy Terraso. Also, his brothers and sisters and their spouses: Frances and Louis Delesandri, Annie and Victor Matranga, Andrew “Babe” and Ethel Terrasso, Pete and Mary Terrasso, Charlie Terrasso, and Nick Terrasso.
Mike is survived by his daughter and her family, Mikki, Steve, and Steven Mikael Streater; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Mike will be greatly missed by so many in the community and the family asks all to pray for his soul.
May He Rest In Everlasting Peace in The Loving Arms Of JESUS CHRIST
DO TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS THERE WILL BE NO FUNERAL SERVICES.
