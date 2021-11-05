COMFORT, TX — Michael Roy Johnson passed away unexpectedly at his home in Comfort, Texas on October 29th 2021, at the age of 72.
Mike was born on September 6th 1949 in Texas City, Texas to William Roy and Mary Gene Johnson (nee Wilson). Mike married Mary Anne Johnson (nee Dickerson) on April 21st 1979 and they welcomed their daughter Shelby in 1984. Mike enjoyed a full professional career, first in radio, then as a hospital administrator, and retired to Comfort, Texas in 2015 to enjoy the Hill Country with his wife Mary Anne. Mike has a strong belief in supporting his community and volunteered through his life with non-profits, such as Independence Village in Texas City Texas, The Comfort Table Pantry and the Friends of Comfort Library.
Mike's big heart and generous soul were well known by friends and family alike, and he rarely met a stranger. He was an avid hunter, fixer of all things and loving father and husband. Mike is survived by his wife Mary Anne, daughter Shelby, sister Patricia Clark and husband Mike, sister Kathy Casey and husband Billy, three nephews and one niece.
A memorial service will be held in the Comfort Backyard (behind Newsom Vineyards and Hill Country Distillery) in Comfort, Texas at 2PM on Saturday, November 6th 2021 at 2 PM. Memorials may be given to Comfort Table Pantry or The Comfort Public Library.
