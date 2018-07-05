God blessed our family with the birth of Desiree Monay Palmer on March 5, 1985 in Los Angeles, CA. We have cherished her for 33 beautiful years and on June 25, 2018, God came and gave her eternal rest. At the time of her passing, she was a RN / Nurse Manager of Labor and Delivery at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.
We invite our family and friends to share with us in the Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 10;00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Left to celebrate her beautiful life are her loving children, Jaiden Hill and Riley Sherman; her beloved mother, Martha Palmer; grandparents, Carolyn Hagler Palmer and William Palmer; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family members, co-workers and friends.
Please sign the online guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
