Navy
Services for Esther Navy will be held at 10, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas
Deadrick
Services for William Deadrick will be held at 9:00 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, 3828 Ave O, Galveston, Texas.
Bryant
Services for David Bryant will be held at 12:00pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Bay Area Funeral Home Chapel.
Clardy
Services for Paula Clardy will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.