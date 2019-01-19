Charlene Ruth Parmely Looper

Charlene Parmely Looper, passed away in her sleep on January 13, 2019. She spent her young years on the Texas family farm.
Charlene graduated from La Marque High School where she performed as majorette in the band. A 52 year resident of Bradenton, Florida, she volunteered at Jessie P. Miller Elementary and worked as a real estate agent on Anna Maria Island.
An accomplished artist, Charlene was skilled in oil painting, stained glass and needle work; winning Manatee County Fair blue ribbons including best of show for crewel embroidery.
Family being her passion, she was a wonderful mother and adoring grandmother. As a friend, Charlene was always a great listener. Husband, Bruce Looper preceded her in death.
Charlene leaves children, Cynthia Smith Clenney, Vickie Lynn Bannister, Okla Ann Anderson, Larry Looper and Terry Looper, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Mimi, we will miss you; holding dear our memories and your wise counsel.
Graveside Services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, January 26 at Fogartyville Cemetery in Bradenton with a reception to follow at the Looper home. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
