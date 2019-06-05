Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible.