HITCHCOCK — Mr. Billy Lee Goodman passed from this life Monday, August 8, 2022, in Hitchcock.
Born July 27, 1944 in Tulsa, OK, Mr. Goodman had been a longtime resident of Hitchcock. Billy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He had worked as both a welder and a machinist before beginning to work for himself as a computer programmer. In his spare time, Billy enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, gambling and watching sports and old western movies. He loved his wife dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Goodman; mother and step-gather, Doris Laverne and Louie Cartwright; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jane Cartwright; father-in-law, John Joseph Dieringer; nephews, Jerry Cartwright and Troy Turner.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 22 years, Beverly Goodman; son, Chris Neal; daughter, Meredith DuRee and husband, Christopher; grandchildren, Madison, Caitlyn and Trey DuRee; brother, Donnie Cartwright; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Dieringer; niece, Larissa Cartwright and family; extended family, Jonathan Van Wagner and family, Shane Turner and family, John Dieringer, II and family and Betty J. Patterson.
A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor John Humphries officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.