Billy Lee Goodman

HITCHCOCK — Mr. Billy Lee Goodman passed from this life Monday, August 8, 2022, in Hitchcock.

Born July 27, 1944 in Tulsa, OK, Mr. Goodman had been a longtime resident of Hitchcock. Billy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He had worked as both a welder and a machinist before beginning to work for himself as a computer programmer. In his spare time, Billy enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar, gambling and watching sports and old western movies. He loved his wife dearly.

