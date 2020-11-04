Edwards, Jr.
ALVIN — Elvin Kenneth Edwards, Jr., age 85, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409)925-3501
Bedford
TEXAS CITY — Carlotta Ann (Malone) Bedford, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
