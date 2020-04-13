Cindy Hale Arnold, 62, of Dickinson, Texas passed away April 7, 2020. Cynthia Susan was born on February 12, 1958 to Jack and Lavada Hale. She grew up in Texas City and graduated from Texas City High School in 1976. She attended Texas A&M University for her undergraduate studies in pre-pharmacy and transferred to the University of Texas where she graduated from the school of Pharmacy in 1982. A dedicated pharmacist for over 35 years, her work ethic and devotion to her profession were admirable. She worked at Plaza Drugs in Santa Fe and Kroger Pharmacy in League City and surrounding areas until her recent retirement.
Cindy married Brad Arnold in 1984, and they made their home in Dickinson. She loved her life on Humble Camp Road and enjoyed her close-knit neighborhood where she raised her two children, Kimberly and Kenneth. She was their biggest fan and was active in their lives. Whether it was Kimberly’s dance or cheerleading competitions or Kenneth’s football and baseball, she was on the sidelines cheering them on and beaming with pride. Admiration and support for her children continued to the present through the purchase of their homes, weddings, and to the birth of her grandson.
In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Cindy loved to cook. Baking cookies, cakes, and other treats as well as preparing mouth-watering meals were her way of expressing her love to her family and close friends. Reading, sunbathing, boating, and vacationing to Port Aransas, Lake Somerville and New Braunfels were a few of her favorite things. She enjoyed having a couple of Natural Lights in Brad’s Barn, a favorite gathering place for friends and neighbors, or at her kitchen table with her closest friends. Perhaps her greatest joy was loving and spoiling her grandson Avery. She was a wonderful MiMi. Not one to enjoy the spotlight, she was a keen people watcher and a great listener in her natural, warm way. She was loved by many.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lavada Hale and her father-in-law Ben Arnold. She is survived by her husband Brad Arnold, daughter Kimberly Allen and son-in-law Paul Allen, son Kenneth Arnold, grandson Avery Allen, brother Ken Hale, mother-in-law Beverly Arnold, and brother and sister-in-law Brett and Karen Arnold.
The family suggests memorials to Shriners Children’s Hospital-Galveston, 815 Market Street, Galveston, Texas 77550.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
