DICKINSON, TX — Albert Caldwell Jr., 89, of Dickinson, Texas, died February 25 at League City, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Caldwell Sr. and Mary Jo Caldwell, and by two brothers, Richard Caldwell and Robert Caldwell.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Caldwell, of the home, four children, Stanley (Stephanie) Caldwell of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Kevin (Colleen) Caldwell of Pearland, Texas; Mary Jean (Hollis) Slazer of League City, Texas, and Caroline (John) Alberstadt of St. Francisville, Louisiana. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, a brother, Rudy Caldwell Sr. of Tupelo, Mississippi, and two sisters, Shirley Seals of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and Margery Grammer of Spring, Texas.
Al Caldwell was born in Helena, Arkansas, and was raised in Columbus, Mississippi, graduating from S.D. Lee High School in 1949. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1953 with B.S. in chemical engineering. He served 20 years as a pilot in the U.S. Navy, four on active duty, flying as a submarine spotter. He had a long, distinguished career in petroleum refining in plants at Destrehan, Louisiana; Texas City, Texas; El Dorado, Kansas; Chalmette, Louisiana and Pasadena, Texas.
Services were held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson followed by Graveside services at Dickinson City Cemetery with full military honors.
