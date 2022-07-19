Billie Louise Macik

NACOGDOCHES — Billie Louise Clements Macik passed from this world on July 10, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born January 14, 1932 in Galveston, Texas. Although she left Galveston, Galveston never left her, and she always considered the beautiful island her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bascum Monroe Clements and Grace O’Malley Murray Clements; her siblings Bertha McGinnis, Helen Mayville, Dorothy Heyen, and Dee A Clements; and her son Daniel Macik.

She is survived by her children, Diane Lemmond and her husband Terrence Lemmond of Santa Fe, Texas; B. Gail Macik of Ruckersville, Virginia; Marilyn Macik-Frey and her husband Robert Frey of Thibodaux, Louisiana; Raymond R. Macik, Jr of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Timothy J. Macik of Lake Travis, Texas. She had nine grandchildren Kelley Lemmond Short, Terrence (Trey) Lemmond III, Tyler Lemmond, Mathew Frey, Jacob Frey, Nate Macik, Bascum Macik, Dillon Macik and Nicholas Macik and five great grandchildren, Noah, Gwen and Bonnie Lemmond, and Kenzie and Carson Short.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription