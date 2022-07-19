Billie Louise Macik

NACOGDOCHES — Billie Louise Clements Macik passed from this world on July 10, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born January 14, 1932 in Galveston, Texas. Although she left Galveston, Galveston never left her, and she always considered the beautiful island her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bascum Monroe Clements and Grace O’Malley Murray Clements; her siblings Bertha McGinnis, Helen Mayville, Dorothy Heyen, and Dee A Clements; and her son Daniel Macik.
She is survived by her children, Diane Lemmond and her husband Terrence Lemmond of Santa Fe, Texas; B. Gail Macik of Ruckersville, Virginia; Marilyn Macik-Frey and her husband Robert Frey of Thibodaux, Louisiana; Raymond R. Macik, Jr of Nacogdoches, Texas, and Timothy J. Macik of Lake Travis, Texas. She had nine grandchildren Kelley Lemmond Short, Terrence (Trey) Lemmond III, Tyler Lemmond, Mathew Frey, Jacob Frey, Nate Macik, Bascum Macik, Dillon Macik and Nicholas Macik and five great grandchildren, Noah, Gwen and Bonnie Lemmond, and Kenzie and Carson Short.
Billie was a 1950 graduate of Ball High School in Galveston, Texas and attended Texas State College for Women in Denton, Texas. She worked in many fields with an emphasis in support of health care management later in her career. She most recently lived in Nacogdoches, Texas with her son Ray Macik.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday July 24, 2022 at Crowder’s Funeral Home in LaMarque, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm — 3:00 pm with a service to follow beginning at 3:00 pm.
Thank you to Crowder Funeral home for their assistance with the memorial.
