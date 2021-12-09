DICKINSON, TX — James (Jimmy) Michael Mauro Sr. passed away at home Monday November 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Jimmy was born in Houston, Tx. February 7, 1945 to parents Lee Mauro, Sr. and Marian Lassen Mauro.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Rudy Mauro and grandson Garrison Mauro. Jimmy is survived by his long time love of 43 years Josie M. Poarch-Mauro, daughter Melissa (Missy) Kiszkiel and husband John, Son James (Jay) Mauro Jr. and wife Susan, Step daughters Cathina (Nina)Edwards and Corina Brown; Grandchildren; Seth Mauro, Jeff Kiszkiel and wife Laura, Nicole Kiszkiel , Kyle Bellard and wife Elizabeth (Ellie) , Kelsey Valdez and husband Giovanni, Caitlin Brown, Dennis (Tex) Brown, Gabby Brown and Blayden Alyasin. Great grandson Evan James Bellard. He is also survived by his brother Lee Mauro Jr. along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Jimmy graduated from the class of 1963, Clear Creek High School in League City, Texas.
He was a member of the Pipe Fitters Local Union 211 for 56 years. After retiring, Jimmy enjoyed his favorite past time taking his boat out fishing and hunting. His passion was catching fish and sharing with family and friends. He loved get togethers with family and friends on holidays. There was never a dull moment when he was present. He will be missed dearly.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Good Shepherd Hospice for their great care and compassion.
Celebration of life will be held on January 8th, 2022.
