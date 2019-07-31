On the evening of Monday, July 29, 2019, Mitchell Lee Allen, loving husband and father passed away at age 42.
Mitchell was born on January 23, 1977 in Memphis, TN to Paula Gail Allen.
Mitchell is preceded in death by his mother, Paula.
Mitchell will be missed and is survived by his wife and best friend, Sibrena Allen; and his two sons, Israel Allen and Kane Allen. He is also survived by many extended family members.
Mitchell loved his wife and sons. His door was always open for their friends. He also loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. His favorite past time being grabbing his poles and his wife to hunt out hidden gem fishing spots. He loved to throw together his special blend of seasonings and grill for everyone, while keeping folks entertained with his many stories.
The family will begin receiving loved ones 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, TX. Memorial service to begin at 6:00 p.m.
