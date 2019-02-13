Farmer
Celebration of life services for Rose Farmer will be held at 9 a.m. in the chapel of Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball St. in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Bridges
Funeral services for Octava Bridges will be held at 12 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Bowling
Celebration of life services for Jacqueline Bowling will be held from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall 5400 Alta Loma, 11230 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe, 77510.
