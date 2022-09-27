PORT BOLIVAR — Port Bolivar: Richard Louis Rodriguez age 90 of Port Bolivar died Sunday September 25, 2022 just blocks from where he took his first breaths on August 25, 1932. Richard was surrounded by his wife of 70 years, Avril Carr Rodriguez and loving family members at his home. Funeral services are 10:00am Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Port Bolivar United Methodist Church the Reverend Valarie Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Port Bolivar Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 pm to 8pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the church in Port Bolivar.
Born August 25, 1932, in Port Bolivar, Texas to Otis and Ethel Kahla Rodriguez, Richard was a Chief Engineer for the TxDOT Galveston/Bolivar Ferry Operations for over 35 years. He served his country in the US Army and was a Korean War veteran. He also had many things he loved to do in his spare time like dancing the Jitterbug, camping and fishing. He had a deep love for his grand babies, and they would call him The World's Best Grandpa.
Survivors include his wife, Avril Rodriguez; sons, Curt Rodriguez and wife Cindy, Richie Rodriguez and wife Cynthia, Mark Rodriguez and wife Kim; grandchildren, Shawn Ann Poteet, Drew Rodriguez, Kacey Vratis, Kyle Rodriguez, Jake Rodriguez and Luke Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Max, Emily, Alex, Sophie, Aiden, Kade, Tony, Ava, Emily, Hannah, Henry, Shelby, Hannah, Taylynn, Hayden, Kennedy and Carlei.
Memorials may be sent to the Port Bolivar Cemetery, P.O. Box 9, Port Bolivar, TX 77650
