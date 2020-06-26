With great sadness the family of Jerry Armstrong announces his passing on June 19, 2020 after a long illness. Jerry Resided in The Woodlands, Texas and was a member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church.
Jerry was a native Houstonion. He attended San Jacinto High School and graduated from the University of Houston in Business. His professional life revolved around the medical field. He was a registered respiratory therapist, taught in that field, was Director of Respiratory Therapy at Hermann Hospital and had several medical equipment companies. His last company was Armstrong Medical Equipment from which he retired. He loved the outdoors and in earlier times loved camping, canoeing and sailing. He also enjoyed the many road trips he was able to take in later years. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Armstrong and infant daughter. He leaves behind many friends and family including his wife of 22 years, Mary Ann Armstrong, son, Jerry Dee Armstrong, Jr., son, George Lee Armstrong, stepdaughters, Robin Ann Laskowski and Virginia Lee Chandler, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Plans are for a celebration of his life in the fall when friends and family can gather safely.
Funeral service will be held at a later date.
