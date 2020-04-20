George Frederick Dersheimer, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Galveston on
Thursday, April 16, 2020. George was born November 14, 1930 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to Theron George and Katherine Miller Dersheimer.
Preceded in death by his parents, George is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marjorie
Schroeder Dersheimer, children Richard Dersheimer, Katherine Dersheimer VanDewalli and husband John, all of Galveston, Texas, and David Dersheimer and wife Charity of
Owensboro, Kentucky; grandchildren Heather Dersheimer, Jessica Holloway and husband
Matt, and Haley Dersheimer, all of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Ryan VanDewalli of Galveston, Texas; and great-grandchildren Lennon and Laurel Dersheimer-Cupples, Leona, Matilda and Emily Holloway, all of Owensboro, Kentucky.
George grew up in our Nation's capital attending McKinley Technical High School and Wilson Teachers College where he earned a BA in Elementary Education in 1953. He received his Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma in 1971.
George served 22 years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1975 at the rank of Major.
He held the rating of Master Navigator and Senior Missileer, which included assignments at
Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Nebraska and the Cheyenne, Wyoming Minuteman Missile program. Throughout his distinguished career in the Air Force, George was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and six Air Medals during the Viet Nam conflict.
His post military retirement employment included six years in the home office of American
National Insurance Company in Galveston; four years as a Training Representative for Saudi Petrochemical Company, both in the United States and in Saudi Arabia, and, along with his children, as the owner/operator of Design Graphics, an advertising and design studio in Galveston, in operation until his retirement.
Active in his community, George was a member of Holy Family Parish and member of the former St. Peter's Men's Club, the Galveston West End Lions Club and a proud member of
The Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 of The National Society of the Sons of The American Revolution, receiving SAR Silver, Bronze and Meritorious Service Medal Awards.
George was a dreamer, a leader and a doer, no project was too big for him to attempt and give his all. He loved to sing and dance (and be the star)! During his time at American National Insurance Company, he participated in the ANICO Choir, traveling around the County and State for concerts. George was active in little theatre groups while in Cheyenne, Wyoming and continued his love for the theatre throughout his life, proudly being a subscriber at The Grand 1894 Opera House and volunteering his time with a variety of projects at The Grand. George loved to write, loved working on family genealogy and was a creative spirit that could draw and paint and build just about anything. He always told his children, “If you can draw it, I can build it!” He designed and built decks and planters and bird feeders, built the Kids Kitchen Band for The Grand Kids Festival, and painted murals for his grandchildren’s bedrooms. George was adventurous, attempting to navigate the inter-coastal waterway from Kentucky to Galveston in a one-man boat (a short attempt – but an adventure!), and loved traveling with Marge and his family around the world.
George has requested to be cremated, and a private family service will be held during this time of COVID-19 social distancing. A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or to the charity of your choice.
