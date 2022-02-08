LAMARQUE — Sherry Lynn Huffman, 72, of LaMarque, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born August 16, 1949 in Muskegon, Michigan to Charles Forner Schmidt and Betty Elizabeth Schmidt. She married Charlie Daniel Huffman in Galveston, Texas on May 25, 1974. Sherry graduated with an Associate's Degree in computer operations from College of the Mainland and then worked 10 years as an operations supervisor for Southwestern Bell. From 1996 to 2019 she bowled at Texas City Star Lanes on Tuesday nights with her son. Together they won numerous 1st place league championships at AMC Bowling. Sherry also won city championships and has a record of a perfect 300 game. She loved traveling, listening to music, spending time with friends, family and foremost her precious grand and great grand babies. In Sherry's own words she would always say "I love you more". She is survived by her spouse Charlie Daniel Huffman, son Chad Huffman and wife Angela, daughter Brandi Ricicar and husband Earl, sister Lisa Kaul and husband Robert, brothers Charles "JJ" Schmidt and wife Joy, Walt Schmidt and his son Micheal Jay Schmidt, grandchildren Lacey Ricicar, Haley Ricicar, Bryce Huffman, Olivia Gutierrez, Devon Gutierrez, Marissa Gutierrez, Chelse Cinciarini, Brianna Laymance, Faby Martinez, great-grandchildren Liam Reedy, Deslynn Cinciarini, Jiles Cinciarini, Zeron Cinciarini, Aura Cinciarini and Ameila Martinez. The Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 9:30am with a Mass at 10:30am at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. For anyone who may wish to send flowers, please join the family in sending yellow because it was Sherry's favorite color.
