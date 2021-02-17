Raul Louis Guerra Jr. (Deduct) 67 passed away February 6, 2021 at Mainland Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents Raul and Betty Guerra, and his brother George Guerra.
He was born December 31, 1953 in Galveston and was a long-time resident of Texas City.
As a graduate of Hitchcock high school, he attended a maritime school in Maryland and had a lengthy career with G&H Towing. Upon retiring he devoted his time to flipping houses. He never met a stranger and had a big heart with a personality to match. He enjoyed live music and was an avid pool player.
Raul is survived sisters Debbie (George) Garcia, Becky Harrison, brothers Richard (Claudia) Guerra, Anthony (Pauline) Guerra, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 — 1:00 with the memorial service at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm, at Abundant Life Christian Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Abundant Life Christian Center (601 Delaney Road La Marque, TX 77568
