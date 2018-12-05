The family of Josephine Smith invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved sister, aunt and friend.
Services will be held Friday, December 7, 2018, at Galilee Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. followed by a funeral service 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Darrell Glenn officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Josephine was born in Galveston, Texas on July 18, 1932, to Joseph and Georgia Smith. At a young age the Smith family moved to Hitchcock, Texas and Josephine united with Galilee Baptist Church and remained as a lifelong member.
Josephine graduated from the historic Central High School. Josephine worked and retired from Saint Mary’s Hospital of Galveston.
Josephine was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Hunter, Lillie Barrow and Howard Smith.
Left with beautiful memories are sisters, Katherine Jeffery and Doretha Phillips; and other family members and friends.
See her webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
