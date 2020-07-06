On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Muriel Wullschleger H. Duroux passed away at the age of 93. Muriel was born on May 18, 1927 in Washington, D.C to J. Herold and Margaret Ruth Haynes. She grew up with her sister Paula in Washington D.C. and Silver Spring, Maryland. She attended several schools in Washington, D.C. and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Wilson Teachers College in Washington, D.C and her Masters of Arts Degree from Marshall University in Huntington, WV. She married her first husband, John Wullschleger, in 1949 and had two beautiful children, Margaret Nel and John Otto.
Muriel’s life was wonderful, full of music, adventure, and friends! She was an extremely talented pianist, and loved to sing and dance. She began singing professionally at the age of 15 in church choirs and led a number of children’s choirs. She played the piano and organ at various churches, and was known to often treat her friends and family to impromptu concerts. Some of her social life was spent with her sorority sisters in Dickinson, TX. She had a passion for learning and teaching others. She gave piano lessons throughout her life and spent most of her career as a school teacher in Dickinson, TX. She always went the extra mile for her students, doing everything in her power to make sure that they succeeded.
Muriel loved history and was especially fascinated by Mayan culture. She traveled all over the world and visited such places as Venice, Egypt, China, Thailand, Guatemala, Fiji,and Belize. She loved chocolate, dogs, sea shelling on the beach, and spending time with loved ones. During her long journey with God, she was welcomed into the Baptist Church, the Congregational Church, the Methodist Church, the Mormon Church, and the Catholic Church. She believed that so many good people made her the person that she became, and she looked forward to being reunited with them in Heaven.
While reading through Muriel’s many stories and poems she has written, including her life story, her family discovered words that help bring them peace. “I have lived a good life, with the aid of God, and achieved more than I thought was possible. I am a fulfilled woman. I loved life!”
Muriel was preceded in death by her father, J. Herold Haynes; her mother, Margaret Ruth Haynes; her sister, Paula Clagett; her uncle Alpheus Walter; and her husband Louis Alfred Duroux. She is survived by her son, John Otto Wullschleger and wife Kelly of League City; daughter, Margaret Nel Zoller and husband Jim of Houston; grandchildren, Bria Eden Wullschleger, Kristin Nell Berry and husband Kevin, Jamie Megan Duque and husband Miguel; great granddaughter, Hannah Margaret Berry; Brenda McCracken Walsh, who was loved as her own daughter; her nephew Alpheus Walter; and, her nieces Karen Dibala and Candace Clagett.
A visitation will be held Thursday morning, July 9, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life being held immediately afterward at 10:30 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery East in Webster, TX.
The Celebration of Life will be available on Live Stream services which can be followed at: https://youtu.be/Ega73leIx7A for your convenience. Viewers can click on the link and we will be live streaming ten minutes prior to the service.
