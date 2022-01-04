SANTA FE — James Milton Thompson, 75, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away peacefully in his home December 28, 2021 and is eternally at peace with his Savior, Jesus Christ. James (affectionately known as Jim, Jimmy and Jimmy Pop Pop by his adopted grandchildren) was born March 23, 1946 in New Orleans, LA to Louise and William Thompson. Following his graduation from Ball High in 1964, Jim served his community as Sargent of Police for the Galveston Police Department until retirement in 1994. He then continued his service for the Port of Galveston Police Department where he retired as Chief of Police.
Jim enjoyed traveling with his long term companion of 28 years, Merle Brown and their friends Sissy and Eddie. He enjoyed weekend dinners with Merle's sister, Theresa Gamble and looked forward to Wednesday morning gatherings with his law enforcement and retirement friends for coffee to catch up and reminisce of old times.
Jim especially enjoyed the holidays and gatherings with family. He found great joy in giving, especially to Merle and her children and grandchildren at Christmastime. His gifts were always well thought of and unique. Jim had a special love for his dogs, Max and Sweet Pea. They brought him much joy and companionship. Sweet Pea particularly helped to fill a void after Jim lost his Merle in April of 2020. Jim enjoyed spending time reading and watching birds especially humming birds, and squirrels outside of his living room window. He savored white donuts, little Debbie snack rolls and a good steak from time to time. He was always up to watching the Astros, enjoyed a good game of football and an old western movie.
James was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise Thompson, his brother, Bill Thompson, long time companion and love, Merle Brown, and her children Kim Hahn, and Rick Price.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his adopted family: daughter Robin Campbell and husband Jack, and grandchildren, Jacqueline Campbell, Lindsay Rhodes and husband, Cody (and soon to be great grand child Tucker James}, Nathan Hahn, Addison Price and boyfriend, Eddie Castro. Also leaving behind are his beloved and longtime friends Freddie and Karen Poore, Ben and Maria Phinney, Bud Leach, Rick and Julie Boyle and Eddie and Sissy Barr along with other cherished law enforcement and friends.
In Jim's honor, a celebration of his life will be held at the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas on Saturday, January 8, 2021 at 6:00 pm.
The family would like to thank Regent Care and their staff for their excellent care of Jim while he was there and Essential Hospice for their care and prompt attention of getting Jim settled in at home. A heartfelt thanks to Gracious Hearts as well for their loving attention and care to Jim and the family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Annette Homer for her loving and tender care of Jim for his entire stay at home. Annette helped to make Jim's transition to heaven peaceful, and comfortable. She also brought peace to the family as they knew Jim was in good hands with Annette and content as she showed much compassion, and detail n her care of him. She also brought him a laugh or too and the family as well. She was a blessed companion; an angel sent to Jim and to us all. We thank God for her.
