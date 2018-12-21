Robert “Bob” Lee Lynch, Sr.
TEXAS CITY—Robert “Bob” Lee Lynch, Sr., 81, of La Marque, TX, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2017 at Mainland Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Yan Li Gao
GALVESTON—Yan Li Gao, 55, of Galveston, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.