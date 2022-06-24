DALLAS — Sybil Greenberg Tarnower, 93, a former longtime resident of Galveston, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at her residence in Dallas.
Sybil was born on June 1, 1929, in San Angelo to Nathan and Lottie Stool and grew up in the dusty West Texas plains. While in college at the University of Texas, she met a handsome, charming law student, David Greenberg, who was “born on the Island.” The couple married in 1951 and moved to Galveston to start their blissful life together and to raise a family. Dave’s family had a decades-long affiliation with Congregation Beth Jacob, and Dave and Sybil continued that tradition, raising their four children in the Shul by the Shore. Sybil especially cherished the close bonds of the Sisterhood and the vibrant Jewish community.
Over the next fifteen years, Dave established a successful law practice with Sybil by his side working in his office until Dave ascended to the bench as Galveston County’s first county court at law judge, where he was a highly regarded jurist. Dave died in 1966 at a tragically young age, and Sybil remained on the Island for the next decade to raise her young children as a single mother. She found comfort and encouragement from a large network of family and friends, and, in particular, her sisters-in-law Myrtle Gerbert and Lassye Pree.
In 1977, she married Jerry Tarnower, an aerospace engineer whom she had known since her college days, and moved to Dallas. She and Jerry had a long and successful marriage until Jerry’s death in 2013.
Sybil is survived by her four children, Henry Greenberg, Larry Greenberg, Mark Greenberg, and Laura Greenberg Spindler. A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Congregation Beth Jacob Cemetery with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home handling the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will include niece Evelyn Waldron; nephews Jack, Steve, and Marty Greenberg; and great-nephew Lloyd Waldron.
Sybil was a happy lady who reveled in the happiness of others. She leaves behind a host of family and friends who will miss her radiant smile and magnetic personality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.