Thomas William Hartnett, Sr.

Thomas William Hartnett, Sr. of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 08, 2019. Services are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.

Robert Lee Manifold

Robert Lee Manifold passed away on March 8, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.

John W. Milligan

John W. Milligan, 91, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Regina “Jeannie” Nelson Russell

Regina “Jeannie” Nelson Russell, 71, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com

Roberto Raul (Ralph) Villarreal, Sr.

Roberto Raul (Ralph) Villarreal, Sr., age 51, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription