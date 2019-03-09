Thomas William Hartnett, Sr.
Thomas William Hartnett, Sr. of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 08, 2019. Services are pending with the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas.
Robert Lee Manifold
Robert Lee Manifold passed away on March 8, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
John W. Milligan
John W. Milligan, 91, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Regina “Jeannie” Nelson Russell
Regina “Jeannie” Nelson Russell, 71, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Roberto Raul (Ralph) Villarreal, Sr.
Roberto Raul (Ralph) Villarreal, Sr., age 51, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
