Services for L.C. Simon will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
Services for Mattie Warren will be held at 11:00, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church.
Services for Care Rabago will be held at 5:00pm, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 3114 77th St Galveston, TX.
