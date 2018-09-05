Randolph George Sorensen Jr., 62, of Galveston Texas peacefully crossed over to be with our Lord on Monday, August 27, 2018.
Randy was born May 27, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio to Randolph And Edna Sorensen. He was a fun-loving person who everyone enjoyed; he possessed a contagious smile and could make everyone laugh. Randy was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
He served in the United States Navy from 1973 to 1975. He was a spirt-filled, born-again believer in Jesus Christ. He enjoyed joking, fishing, surfing, food, music, movies, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Randolph is survived by daughter Rebecca Sorensen, sister Brenda Rodgers, nieces Irene Hayden, Melissa Ramirez, Jennifer Tinney, Amanda Tinney, and 14 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph Sorensen Sr. and Edna Sorensen.
The family wishes to invite you to a celebration of life service from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas.
