DICKINSON—Mary Ann (Elmore) Smith born on September 5, 1935 in Graceville, FL to Alvin and Corine Elmore, and was one of fourteen children.
Momma leaves behind two brothers and one sister, seven children, eleven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Special thank you to her daughter, granddaughters, and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their care during her last days.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 5 at 3 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, 21620 Gulf Freeway, (281)332-3111.
