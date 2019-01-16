The family of Irene Daniels Keys invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved sister, aunt and friend.
Services will be held Friday, January 18, 2019, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. followed by service at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Marc James officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Irene leaves behind her devoted sister, Doris Rose; and a niece, and a host of great nephews, great nieces, great-great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.