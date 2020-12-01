LEAGUE CITY — Ethel Anne Carmouche Mancuso, 92, passed away on the 28th of November, 2020, in League City, Texas, with her family by her side.
Ethel was born on August 17, 1928 in St. Rose, Louisiana, to Anna Marie Simon Carmouche and Fulgence Bernard Carmouche. Losing her mother when she was nine years old, Ethel learned the virtue of self-reliance, which helped to form her as a woman who faced life’s challenges with courage and grace.
Ethel graduated from high school in Destrehan, Louisiana, and went on to business school in New Orleans. It was at this time that she met the love of her life, Joe Mancuso, a handsome young man who had just returned from active service in World War II. After an old-fashioned courtship, they were married in July of 1946.
Husband, children and home became the focus of Ethel’s life for the next several decades. Catherine was their first-born, followed by Patricia, Maria, Joe and Theresa.
As her husband advanced in his career with Pan Am (now BP), Ethel fulfilled the valuable role of turning houses into homes for the family as they relocated from Louisiana to El Dorado, Arkansas, and then to Texas City, Texas.
Ethel was a talented seamstress and also enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, making beautiful clothes for her young family and keepsake pieces that her children cherish. Her Louisiana cooking, with recipes handed down from French grandmothers, made dinners at the Mancuso home very special.
During her lifetime, Ethel remained strong in her Roman Catholic faith with a special devotion to Our Blessed Mother. Her rosary was said every day, without fail, asking God’s blessings for her family and her friends.
After 65 years of marriage, Joe passed away in 2011. Ethel spent the last years of her life surrounded by the love and support of her children and their families.
In addition to her husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Annette Carmouche, Rene Carmouche, Earl Carmouche, Irvin Carmouche, Herbert Carmouche, Allen Carmouche and Emmette Carmouche. She is survived by her daughter Catherine Miller and son in law Gene Miller, daughter Patricia Nowak and son in law Mike Nowak, daughter Maria Tabaracci and son in law David Tabaracci, son Joe Mancuso and daughter in law Melodee Mancuso, and daughter Theresa Rebescher and son in law Mike Rebescher. She also leaves behind cherished grandchildren Bryan McGowan, Nick Mancuso, JD, Lauren Hinojosa, MD, Natalie Sloan and husband Coy Sloan, Courtney Choate, and great grandchildren Alexandra Diaz, Adam Sloan, Ava Sloan, Kate Hinojosa and Jackson Hinojosa. Through her children’s blended families, she was blessed with additional grandchildren Brad Miller, Dustin Miller, Melanie Nowak Moreton, Barbara Nowak Erskine, Leslie Rebescher, and their families. She also is survived by her beloved sister and brothers Beulah Carmouche, James Carmouche, Harry Carmouche, Don Carmouche, and much loved sisters-in law, nieces and nephews.
With restrictions imposed by COVID, Ethel’s life will be celebrated at a private service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas. Ethel will be greatly missed by her family and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, League City, or to the charity of your choice.
