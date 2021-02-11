SILSBEE —
Thomas Gordon Ishmael, Jr., 89, of Silsbee, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born on July 28, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Isabella Binder Ishmael and Thomas Ishmael, Sr.
His first love was his guitar and his second was his wife, Lydia. Mr. Ishmael enjoyed woodworking and working with his hands. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and Bum Pa.
Survivors include his wife of seventy years, Lydia Ishmael; daughter, Diane Owens of Silsbee; son, Scott Ishmael and his wife, Alison, of Nacogdoches; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Ishmael and his wife, Mary Lou, of Clinton Township, Michigan; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bella and Tom Ishmael and son, Gregory Allen Ishmael.
His family is honoring his wishes on having him cremated. His committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
