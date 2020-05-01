Michael C. Buffalo, 71, of Jamaica Beach, Texas, passed away on April 26, 2020. Michael was born in Passaic, New Jersey. He graduated from Lodi High School and afterward served in the US Army active duty from 1967-1973. He continued his service with the Army Reserve until he retired as a Major in the Army Nurse Corp in 2002.
Michael earned his Practical Nurse Associates, his Registered Nurse degree, then later his Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and a PhD in Health Care Education, focusing on pediatric nursing.
Michael worked at General Electric, Hamot Hospital in critical care, later transitioning to the burn unit. He then worked at Shriners Burns Hospital and UTMB Blocker Burn Unit. He contracted work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Defense, Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute, DMAT (Burn Disaster Response), American Heart Association, American Burn Association, Emergency Nurse Association, Physicians for Peace, Life Flight, and Fundacion Michou y Mau. After retiring from Shriners, he started his own consulting company, Buffalo Consulting. There are so many certificates and affiliations that if it had an acronym, Michael was involved.
Michael was married to Joyce on August 12, 1972. He is survived by Joyce; his children Michael J. and Sara Buffalo, Michelle Hinojosa; grandchildren, Janelle, Carmine, and Kindall; brother-in-law, Gary Cumming, wife Susan; nephew Matthew and niece Elizabeth. He was remarkably close to his cousins Anita Cannizzaro Herbert and Dyan Sutton. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Michael L. and Felice Buffalo.
In lieu of flowers, donations, in memory of Michael C. Buffalo, may be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Gulf Coast Chapter 5433 Westheimer, Ste 300, Houston TX 77056.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Michael’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
