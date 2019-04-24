ALVIN—Mrs. Bonnie Lee (Willard) Cambiano passed from this life Monday, April 22, 2019, at her home in Alvin. Despite battling cancer and other health problems for over 15 years, she never gave up.
Bonnie was born September 28, 1964 in Galveston, Texas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She enjoyed the summertime, floating the river, swimming and boating. She liked her flower beds and watching hummingbirds feed from her patio. As difficult as it could be at times, Bonnie loved most having her whole family get together. She loved everyone unconditionally. What she most enjoyed was being a Grandmother and watching her grandkids play ball. We were truly blessed to have 54 years with her.
Left to remember her are her husband of over 34 years, Nick Cambiano; son, Jeremy Cambiano and wife, Brigitte of Santa Fe; daughter, Amber Johnson and husband, David of Alvin; son, Rick Cambiano and girlfriend, Angel Davidson of Pearland; daughter, Marissa Cambiano of Houston; grandchildren, Brantlee Cambiano, Raylan Cambiano, Harper Cambiano, Riley Johnson, Reagan Johnson and Wyatt Johnson; sisters, Cathy Dyson and husband, Kenny of Lake Jackson, Debbie McCrumb and husband, Blake of Santa Fe; mother-in-law, Beverly Cambiano of Hitchcock; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family. She is also survived by her pride and joy, favorite companions-boxers, Jasper and Ruby.
Waiting to receive Bonnie in Heaven are her parents, Lewis Lee and Hazel Louise (Knight) Willard and grandson, Tyler Nicholas Cambiano. Also waiting for her is her first and most loyal boxer, Jules.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Jerry Esmond officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Baker, Trey Bostick, Andrew Bracewell, Mike Cambiano, Jon McCrumb and Robert Warren. Honorary pallbearers will be Ed Guerrero and Mike Snow.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
