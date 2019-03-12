John W. Milligan, 91, passed away on March 9, 2019. He was born February 5, 1928, in Galveston, Texas.
John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Rose Milligan, the love of his life for 68 years, his mother, Mary Frances Milligan; brothers, Francis, Otis & Joseph.
John is survived by his brother, James Milligan; children, Frances Gambino and husband, Jerry, Bess M Milligan, Susan Milligan and significant other, Jane Dembski, Bill Milligan and significant other, Michael Costello, Bob Milligan & Shari Tribby and Lawrence P Milligan; grandchildren, Michael Gambino, wife, Jennifer, David Gambino, fiancé, Sunnie Byerly, Martin Rasmussen, Heather Barney, significant other, Dane’t Vrazel, Leigha Williams and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
John served in the United States Army, as a Tech 4, and was stationed in Yokohama, Japan 1946-1947. He was awarded a World World II Victory Medal & Army of Occupation Medal in Japan and received an Honorable Discharge, September 13, 1947. He also served in the U.S. Merchant Marines. He worked in the refineries in Texas City for many years but found his niche when he started working in the Hospitality department at Falstaff Brewery. Through the skills he learned working for Blue Water Marine, he decided to branch out and start his own business, Milligan Marine, from which he retired.
Being a devoted Catholic, he attended St Mary’s Catholic Church in Texas City, Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston, Texas.
John enjoyed volunteering for several local organizations and was a member of St. Mary’s Men’s Club and the Sierra Club. He loved family gatherings & traveling with his wife and children throughout the United States and Europe.
Visitation will be held at Malloy and Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX on Wednesday, March 13, from 5:00-6:00 p.m., followed with the Vigil Service and Rosary.
Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St., Galveston, TX. Graveside services will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX. Upon return to Galveston, there will be a reception at 1:30 p.m., 4127 Ave T ½, Galveston, TX.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gambino, David Gambino, James Milligan, James Anthony Danner, Tim Danner and Christian Barney. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Milligan, Jack Danner, Ira Danner, Jerry Gambino and Michael Costello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in honor of John, may be made to: Libbie’s Place, 2803 53rd St, Galveston TX 77551, libbiesplace.org OR St. Patrick’s Church, 1010 35th St., Galveston, TX 77550, www.holyfamilygb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.