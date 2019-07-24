Smith
Funeral services for Debra Smith will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Hildenbrand
Funeral service for Thomas Hildenbrand, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Navarre Funeral Home followed by Military honors to be held at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Moore
Funeral service for Ruth Moore will be held today at 10 a.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Hill
Memorial Visitation for Rev. Jay Hill will be held today at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque from 5–8 p.m.
