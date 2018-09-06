On Monday August 27, 2018 God called Johnnel Hines home to rest after a short illness while surrounded by family and love ones.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ida and George Marshall, mother Hansen Spiller, father Chester Hines, son Roshard Hines, brothers Willie Roy Hines, Michael Griffin, Chester Hines Jr., Allen Noland and Tommy Young.
He leaves to cherish in his memory wife Dawnique Hines, two sons Johnnel Hines ll and Rodrick Johnson, brothers Richard Fielder (Diane) and Ken Young (Stephanie), sister Angelina Wells (Ernest), 8 grand-children, 3 great-great grandchildren. Special uncles, Ben Marshall (Geraldine), Deornell Marshall (Faye), George Marshall and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday September 8th at Fellow Missionary Baptist Church, 312 South Rose Street, West Texas City, TX 77591 with Pastor Carter Officiating.
