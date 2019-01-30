Gordon Treadaway, 96, of La Marque passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1922 in Sacul, Texas to R. O. and Maude Treadaway.
Gordon and Bertie “Polly” were married in 1943. He joined the United States Navy soon afterwards, serving during World War II. Subsequently, he went to work for Union Carbide in 1946. He was a resident of La Marque since 1951, joining Highlands Baptist Church as a charter member. He and Polly were proud to raise their children in La Marque and he continued to stay at the same residence for the rest of his life. Gordon retired from Union Carbide in 1983. He then had more time for fishing, shrimping and numerous carpentry projects around the house. He and his son were frequent fishing partners. They enjoyed many adventures together and had countless fish stories to tell.
When his son was not available, he would fish with his brothers, his co-workers, his neighbors or by himself.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 72 years, Polly Treadaway, and his eight brothers and sisters.
He is survived by daughters: Sharon Treadaway and Linda Plank (Brad) and son Charles Treadaway (Rachel), two grandchildren: James Allen Henson and Sherry LeeAnn (Henson) Garvin (Michael) and two great grandchildren: Grady Michael Garvin and Graham Gordon Garvin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the funeral home with Jason Treadaway officiating. A graveside service will be on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Sacul, Texas at the Sacul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highlands Baptist Church, 2908 Cedar Drive, La Marque, TX 77568.
