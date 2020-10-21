Christopher D'Juan Sellers, born June 20, 1996, in Ft. Sill, OK to Chad and Lori Sellers, was raised in Beaumont and Galveston, Texas. Christopher attended Beaumont and Galveston Public Schools and completed his education graduating with the class of 2014 from DeKaney High School in Spring, TX.
Chris accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age and was a kind hearted young man. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, eating his favorite candy peach rings candy and his enjoyed spending time with his lovable dog Xana. He also loved doing odd jobs that included helping his fellow neighbors.
On Sunday October 11, 2020 Christopher life on Earth ended, but a beautiful Heavenly life began. Chris joins his grandfathers, Thomas Mills and Alfred Sellers, Jr.; grandmother, Elrita Sellers; and his big granma, Ethel Hector.
He is survived by his mother, Lori Sellers of Houston; father, Chad Sellers, Sr. of Beaumont, grandmother, Carolyn Mills of Beaumont; siblings, Shakuri, Chad, Chelsea, Calum, Chassity, Nicole, Princess; step-siblings, Bria, Aaron and Kerstin; special friends, Raphael and Monica; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, followed by a private service celebrating his life. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
