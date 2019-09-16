Walton
Funeral Mass for Claude Walton, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Moore
Graveside service for William Moore will be held today at 10 a.m. in Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.
