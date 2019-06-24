Gilbert Mireles, 89, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at UTMB in Galveston, Texas.
Gilbert was born at John Sealy Hospital on October 27, 1929.
He lived with his grandparents until, as a teenager, he entered the Merchant Marines, where he traveled the world as a Merchant Seaman. In 1951, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, and joined the Military Police. As an MP, he was stationed in Fukuoka Japan for several years.
After leaving the service, he got his barber's license and worked as a barber at John Sealy Hospital for over 22 years. During that time, he also worked as a longshoreman for the ILA locals. After suffering a heart attack in 1974, he retired, but continued to visit the barber shop until it closed. He could often be heard from the hallway, talking and laughing with doctors, residents, and the customers.
After retirement, Gilbert filled his time working to restore an old house that he and his wife, Laura, bought in 1983. In 2003, they sold the house and moved to Santa Fe. When Laura retired in 2010, they began cruising and traveling the world. In addition to traveling to new places, he was able to visit places he traveled to as a merchant seaman. They also traveled to Japan and visited the city where he had been stationed during his time in the Army.
Those who knew him, know he loved a good argument, and loved to talk and laugh, although he was not known for his tact. He loved his family, and he loved life. Through the years, Gilbert fought and survived heart attacks, multiple surgeries, bleeding, and other medical emergencies, but he was unable to survive complications resulting from a fall at his home on Friday, June 14, 2019. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Abraham Mireles; mother, Anita Pacheco Reyna; and sister, Alice Martin.
He is survived by his wife and partner for over 47 years, Laura; son, Gilbert Wayne Mireles, and wife Juany; grandsons, Gilbert Mireles, III, Stephen Mireles and wife Diane, Jonathan Mireles and wife Yee, and Matthew Mireles; great-grandchildren, Cora Mireles, Lydia Mireles, Ananiah Mireles, and Gabriella Mireles; and sister-in-law, Mary Gimenez and husband Guy. He also leaves behind beloved cats, Willie and Cleo.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Stephen, Jonathan, and Matthew, nephews; Randy Martin and Matthew Miller, and brother-in-law, Guy Gimenez. Honorary pallbearers are his nephew, Bruce Martin, and friends, Karl Veile and Arnold Agrella.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. His family will receive visitors at Carnes Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
