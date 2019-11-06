DICKINSON—Tahrisha Nikkia Coleman, 40, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 at the home of her parents.
Nikki’s family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Edward Grogan, Jr. officiating.
She was born June 18, 1979 in Galveston, TX and graduated in 1997 from Ball High School and was a certified Administrative Assistant and Nurse Assistant.
Nikki is survived by her children, Sheldon Dundy, Avery Grogan, and Princess Evans; parents, Shelia Henderson and Hansen Mills; stepfather, Zirbin Henderson; sister, Brittany Henderson; brother, Israel Thomas, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved friends.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.