GALVESTON—Constance Arlene "Connie" Shaut, age 62, of Livingston, formerly of Jamaica Beach died Wednesday January 9, 2019 at her residence in Livingston.
Memorial services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday January 19, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Robert Lee officiating. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born March 28, 1956 in Little Falls, New York, Connie and Rod moved to Pasadena, Texas where they were married and began a lifelong love for each other that never ended. She was employed as a secretary and project manager in risk management in Pasadena and Sugarland before the couple moved to Jamaica Beach where she decided to fish for 6 months before rejoining the work force again. She took a job working for David Feinman at Sand and Sea and the Outdoor Musical Productions. She then moved on to work 10 years at Prevent Blindness before taking a job at the Children’s Center where she retired.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years Rod Shaut of Livingston (formerly of Jamaica Beach); mother Frances Kaufman and Joe Carrig of Spruce Lake, NY; father James Kaufman and wife Ruby of Clarksville, TN; daughter Jackie Lee and husband Dana of League City; sisters, Deborah Warner and husband Dave, Pamela LaValla and husband David all of Little Falls, NY and Mary Rathbun and husband Bruce of Spruce Lake, NY; brother James Kaufman and wife Joyce of Little Falls, NY; granddaughter Megan Lee; grandson Chase Lee both of League City; mother-in-law Doris Brown and a sister-in-law Gale Miller both of Trumansburg, NY; numerous other relatives and many friends.
Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children.
