GALVESTON—Andrew Paul “Andy” Rico, age 55, of League City, formerly of Galveston passed to heaven after a courageous battle with head and neck cancer Tuesday December 18, 2018 at his home in League City.
Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday December 22, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend Cliff Poe officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the holiday a private family burial will take place next week at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. www.carnesbrothers.com
Andy was born in Galveston, Texas January 22, 1963 at St. Mary’s Hospital to Richard Rico Sr. and Donna Lynn Westerman Rico. He was a 1981 graduate of Ball High School. During high school he became employed by Gerland’s Market on University Blvd, a job he would continue for many years through the transition to Arlan’s Market before attending Commonwealth Institute of Mortuary Science in Houston.
Andy was always a hard working man as evidenced by having multiple jobs at the same time starting in high school. He was employed as a janitor at First Baptist Church where he was a member since birth and where he made a profession of faith and was baptized in 1971. He also worked jobs at the ILA Local #20, The Antigua Apartments, various construction jobs and for several funeral homes and mortician services; eventually working with his cousins from the founding of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home and subsequently Carnes Funeral Homes in Galveston, Texas City, La Marque and Houston.
Andy was the owner of Trans-Star Transportation, a company that served the funeral industry before his illness prevented him from working. His last service to his family and friends was that of dog walker/sitter and gardener in League City where he would walk over to the neighborhood pond to fish and feed the turtles.
Throughout his life, Andy was well known for his great sense of humor and witty quotes. He was always upbeat and willing to lift others up with him. He had a love of hats and used them to be funny and make people laugh. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and continually put others before himself. Andy may not have been seen as “religious” but there was no doubt that he loved the Word of God and trusted in it’s unfailing truth. He was fiercely loyal and protective of those he loved.
Preceded in death by his father Richard Rico, Sr., grandmothers, Inez Lucy Westerman, and Maria Carrizales Rico and grandfathers, Verdis William Westerman and Catarino Rico, aunt Beatrice Copado; uncles David Lester Westerman and Franklin Walker Carnes, Jr. and a very close cousin David Wayne Westerman; survivors include Mother and step father Donna L. and Larry Remmers of League City; brother, Richard C. Rico, Jr. and wife Lorrie of Galveston; step sisters Heather Tomberlin and husband James of Katy and Alicia Remmers of League City; step brother Bradley Remmers and wife Sandra of Angleton; niece Vallory Elyse Rico of Texas City; nephew Richard Christopher Rico and wife Autumn of Dickinson; great niece Bella Skye; great nephews, William “Tripp” Wright, Tristen Rico, Greyson Rico and Tanner Rico; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Richard Christopher Rico, Reno Lopez, Franklin Walker “Rusty” Carnes, III, Michael David Carnes, Jay Patrick Carnes, Donald Keith Westerman, Franklin Walker Carnes, IV and Bradley Remmers. Honorary pallbearer is Larry Remmers.
Special thanks to his “Pops” Larry Remmers and Alicia Remmers for the kind and special care given to Andy throughout his illness and to AMED Hospice for their compassionate Care.
Andy was passionate about raising money for cancer research at M.D. Anderson. You may send memorial donations to M.D. Anderson Head and Neck Cancer Research 1515 Holcombe Blvd Houston, Texas 77030.
