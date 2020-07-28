On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Karyn Ann Marshall, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Known and loved by so many, Karyn was active in the community and created many memories that will last forever including the legacy she and Bill created- the “Honoring Our Vets” program. Karyn retired from education after 26 years of teaching, mostly in Texas City ISD. Karyn inspired many students’ lives, touched the lives of her colleagues and brought joy and laughter wherever she went.
Karyn was born in Northfield, Ohio. She planted her roots in Texas, continuing her passion for education and marrying the love of her life, Bill Marshall. Bill and Karyn were married in 1983 and have three wonderful children together.
Karyn is proceeded in death by her father and mother Virgil and Theresa Leonardi. She is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughter Jamie, son and daughter Michael and Kimberly, daughter in law Christina Marshall. Sisters Teresa Leonardi, Jane Ann Leonardi and Pat Black; brothers John and Virgil Leonardi; cousin and best friend Debbie DePompei. Beloved grandchildren Zoe and Sophie Marshall and Ella and Ava Etheridge.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to the Bettie D. Gonzalez Foundation of Hope for Motherless Daughters. This 501 (c)(3) non-profit helps young women who have lost their mother navigate through life and beyond. This non-profit is very dear to Karyn and Jamie’s hearts. Donations can be made online to www.bdghope.org or by mail to 1057 Pagel Lincoln Park, MI 48146.
Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with information to come.
