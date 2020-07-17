Norma Jean McClellen Davis, 90, formerly of Somerville, died in Houston July 16, 2020.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday, July 19 at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. The funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19 at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville.
Mrs. Davis was born April 22, 1930, in Bucktail, NE, to Kerney Albert and Minnie Blanche (Chapman) Strickland.
On Nov. 9, 1948, she was married to J. Russell McClellen in Galveston. After Mr. McClellen’s death, she was married to Gerald R. Davis on Dec. 5, 1975 in Texas City.
In 1978, Mrs. Davis moved to Somerville where she was a member of First Baptist Church, the Burleson County Historical and the Somerville Historical Society. She was formerly employed at Strickland Funeral Home in Somerville.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Liz and Moe Tice of Pasadena; son and daughter-in-law, J. Russell “Rusty” and Deana McClellan of Texas City; stepson, Gerald “Gerry” R. Davis Jr.; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two daughters, Kathleen L. Maggiore and Laura Elaine Mooney; a stepdaughter, Rebecca O’Dea; three sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Strickland Funeral Home, 545 Eighth St., Somerville, TX 77879, 979-596-2133. To post a tribute to the family, visit: www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com.
