TEXAS CITY—Mr. Stephen Wayne “Steve” Harvey passed from this life Friday evening, March 22, 2019, in Texas City.
Born September 16, 1959 in Houston, Texas, Mr. Harvey had been a resident of Galveston County for most of his life. He attended the Church of Christ and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Wayne Harvey; grandchildren, Jayse Bryon Harvey, Kassidy James; sister, Karen Cook.
Survivors include his mother, Maxine Harvey of Woodville; son, Jason Wayne Harvey and wife, Jessica of Dickinson; daughter, Katherine Danielle James of Dickinson; sister, Phillis Stelly of Texas City; grandchildren, Madison Harvey, Kaelyn James, Izaac James, Izaiah James, Elijah James; several nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.
A visitation with the family will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Mr. Robert Goolsby officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Harvey, Izaac James, Izaiah James, Elijah James, Les McLeod and Britton Smith.
